Peace activist Mient Jan Faber passed away today in Amstelveen. Peace organization Pax reports this. As secretary of the Interdenominational Peace Council (IKV), Faber gained fame as the organizer of the large demonstrations against nuclear weapons in the 1980s. For example, he was at the forefront of the largest demonstration ever in the Netherlands in 1983, when about 550,000 people in The Hague against who demonstrated weapons.

In those years, Faber lobbied constantly in the House of Representatives, at ministries and at NATO about strategies that could lead to disarmament. At the time, he also worked closely with human rights activists in the communist Warsaw Pact countries.

After the end of the Cold War, Faber stood by the side of peace activists and victims of war violence and dictatorship in many countries. He visited (former) Yugoslavia, the South Caucasus, the Palestinian territories and Iraq many times. He worked with others on political proposals to end violence and lay the foundations for democracy and human rights.

In 2002 there was a conflict between Faber and the IKV board about the war in Iraq. Faber stepped down as general secretary in 2003. In 2004 he became professor by special appointment at the Free University in Amsterdam. He held the Citizens’ Involvement in War Situations chair, funded by the IKV, until 2012. He was also a professor by special appointment at the University of Houston (USA). He enjoyed teaching students who found his lessons and the many discussions very inspiring.

"The significance of Mient Jan Faber extends much further than his role within the Dutch peace movement", emphasizes Miriam Struyk, program director of PAX, the organization that was created with the merger of IKV and Pax Christi Nederland in 2007. made him a great political strategist and a very passionate campaigner. He changed thinking about peace and security in the Netherlands. The European peace movement that he built for years contributed to the fall of the Wall. Personally, I will miss an inspirer and friend. A man who challenged him not to look away but to constantly think about big questions of peace. Questions in which solidarity with citizens in conflict areas – and how to shape it – should always be central. We are building on that thinking."

Mient Jan Faber turned 81 years old. He leaves behind a wife, two daughters and five grandchildren, Pax reports.

On 2 July 1983, thousands of peace activists, led by IKV figurehead Mient Jan Faber, walked to the Air Base for the very first demonstration against the proposed deployment of cruise missiles. ‘Woensdrecht dangerous intersection’, the banner reads in block letters. © Ben Steffen / collection West Brabant Archives

