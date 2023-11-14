Home page World

From: Ana Wetherall-Grujic

A “diplomatic solution” was their wish. It is now clear: Vivian Silver is dead. The German ambassador finds clear words for the activist’s death.

Frankfurt – “Tragic news”: With these words, the Israeli Grand Consul Idit Shamir begins his report on the fate of Vivian Silver. The peace activist is dead. The pro-Palestine activist was considered kidnapped since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Now the Israeli consul in Toronto confirms: The 74-year-old has died. In addition to Israeli and Canadian politicians, the German ambassador to Israel also commented on the death of the Israeli-Canadian citizen.

Peace activist Vivian Silver wrote messages to her son before her death

On October 7, Hamas terrorists stormed the settlement of Be’eri, where Silver also lived. Her son Yonatan Show exchanged messages with his mother during the attack. “She told me that they were at her house and we expressed our love for each other and that was it,” Zeigen said in the interview with NPR on October 10, 2023. At that time, he still expressed hope of seeing his mother again. On Monday, Silver’s relatives learned that she was among more than 100 Be’eri residents killed by Hamas. Nothing is currently known about the exact cause of death.

In addition to the Israeli Grand Consul, the Canadian Foreign Minister also expressed her regret over Silver’s death in a tweet. Mélanie Joly writes that she met the son of the killed activist. “Canada mourns her loss with him and her loved ones,” Joly said.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, also writes on X about Silver’s death. Seibert calls the death of the activist, who worked “tirelessly for peace and understanding,” “devastating news.”

Silver wanted a “diplomatic solution” between Israel and Palestine

Silver was a member of various organizations that promoted peace between Israel and Palestine. Among other things, she was a volunteer who drove people with cancer from Gaza to hospitals in Israel for treatment. “We all have to do what we can to prevent the next war,” Silver said in a 2017 interview Associate Press said, “And it is possible. We can find a diplomatic solution.”

Jonathan Zeigen holds a missing person’s report from his mother, Vivian Silver. It is now clear: the 74-year-old is dead. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On October 7, hundreds of Hamas fighters invaded Israel. According to Israeli information, around 1,200 people were killed in attacks and 240 others were abducted to Gaza. Since the Hamas attack, the Israeli military has increasingly attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, and a ground offensive by Israeli soldiers is also underway. According to Hamas information, over 11,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far. However, the Hamas information cannot be independently verified. (anwa)