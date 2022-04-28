Spring is here and with it some of those products that disappear again before you know it. Fresh, green and white asparagus, snap peas, peas, artichokes, broad beans: brief, but intense. As if throughout the year they were working to come out in March and April with their best flavor. I am not going to deny that these precious vegetables and legumes can be somewhat expensive: who would have told our grandmothers that now country food is priced as if it were caviar and that eating good peas is almost a privilege.

With all this, that if the short period that we have them available, the difficulty of finding them and the sometimes exorbitant price, it seems that I am going to propose the impossible recipe. But if at any time you can get hold of half a kilo of inexpensive fresh peas and snow peas, it is now; so here I leave you everything you need to prepare a millennial emperor salad.

As we have been indoctrinating in this bible of culinary fixes, some of you will already know that there is one very important thing when preparing this type of product: cooking must be brief and immediately cut with cold water and ice to maintain its texture, color and sweet taste. Then it is enough to sauté them over high heat with a good sauce, each one to their taste and opinion. However, this recipe leaves them cold to combine them with strawberries, some carbohydrate and a creamy vinaigrette. A curious fact, where I live; In Aragon, snow peas are called bisaltos or miracielos: so to look at the sky this very easy recipe that I leave you.

Difficulty

That of finding peas and snow peas at a reasonable price.

Ingredients

for 4 people

For the salad

250g fresh snow peas

250g fresh peas in pods

150 g couscous (raw weight)

100g strawberries

A couple of spring onion stalks

For the vinaigrette

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of mustard

The juice of half a lemon

Lemon zest

Salt

ground cayenne (optional)

Preparation

Bring a pot of water and salt to a boil. Cook the snow peas for a minute and transfer to a bowl with water and ice. Repeat the same process with the peas, cooking them between 30 seconds and a minute depending on their size. Prepare the vinaigrette by mixing all the ingredients with a few rods. Put the couscous in a pan over medium-low heat for about five minutes until it changes to a more toasty color. Remove to a bowl. Bring 300 ml of water to a boil and cover the couscous. Add a pinch of salt and mix well. When all the water is absorbed, stir well and add a tablespoon of oil. Cut the strawberries into pieces and the stems of the spring onion into very fine slices. Assemble the salad with a base of couscous, the peas and snow peas, the strawberries, the vinaigrette on top and a little spring onion.

