Between 2001 and 2003 Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) was in third place among the world’s oil companies, today with a production of around 700,000 barrels per day, far from the almost three million he reached in his best years, he remains in a pit of debt.

Being the main source of income for the country – which has not managed to diversify its economy – former President Hugo Chávez turned PDVSA into a petty cash. However, the oil company went from a debt of 3,000 million dollars in 2006 to more than 50,000 million dollars this year.

The Republic also had variations in its debt that went from 27,000 million dollars to more than 160,000 million dollars.

How did an industry as prosperous as Venezuelan oil get to this point? These are the keys to what has happened for years, to the point that Pdvsa assets abroad they are about to be lost, as in the case of Citgo, a subsidiary in the United States.

Hugo Chávez and his coming to power, the start of expropriations in Venezuela

Former congressman and university professor José Guerra explains that we must go back to the arrival of Hugo Chávez. With it, the expropriations of private assets began, for which the indebtedness grew strongly in 2007, a period in which the telephone company Cantv, Electricidad de Caracas, Banco de Venezuela and others were expropriated, this caused a fiscal deficit that forced the government to get into debt.

“Subsequently, in 2010, the indebtedness capacity is accentuated and Chávez resorts to PDVSA. The treasury was already exhausted with debts, the rates it paid were very high and it had to mutate towards PDVSA, which was a company that had no debt until 2006,” Guerra explained during a forum on the oil industry.

In 2010, the bond payable in 2017 was issued, which, after seeing that it was impossible to pay, in 2016 the renegotiation of the bond under the name of PDVSA 2020 was proposed, which would be the date on which the payment of said debt.

That bond was for 3,000 million dollars of which 1,500 were assigned to Rosneft (Russian company) with a rate of 8.5 percent and the rest was what was given as a guarantee of 50.1 of the shares of Citgo. “That is the origin of PDVSA’s indebtedness,” says Guerra, further clarifying that “what happened is that the government exhausted the source of financing because it expropriated so much that PDVSA and the government ended up overindebted and unable to pay the debt.”

PDVSA’s debt is at least six times more than the nation’s annual budget, which was approved at the end of last year for an amount of 10 thousand 500 million dollars, which with the variations of the exchange rate should be around 8 billion dollars today. This without mentioning the debt of the Republic, which due to its defaults does not have access to international financing.

To this deficit we must add the demands that weigh on the State, due to this, the creditors intend to collect at least from a possible Citgo auction, since this was put as interest.

There are three cases of lawsuits against Venezuela: Cristallex, PDVSA 2020 and the last sentence of March 2023 in front of the federal court judge in Delaware, USA. Leonard P. Starken, which ordered that four creditors could go against PDVSA holding for 2.5 billion dollars.

Rafael Guzmán, former congressman and lawyer, explained how the government does not voluntarily comply with the payment, and faced with the pressure of the sentences in the United States, in 2018 it made some payments, but as of 2019 it stopped paying.

Citgo, a subsidiary in the United States of Petróleos de Venezuela donated 500,000 dollars for the possession of Donald Trump.

The role of the United States and Citgo in the assets of PDVSA

On the other hand, the protection licenses issued by the US on Citgo that prohibit collecting the assets of PDVSA, Citgo and others in the United States, have allowed the company to be maintained, stresses Guzmán.

That same license accompanies the one from a few days ago when the Joe Biden administration announced the temporary authorization of some transactions of four US firms with the Venezuelan oil company.

The measure allows for “the limited maintenance of essential operations in Venezuela or the gradual termination of operations in Venezuela” and to “guarantee the safety of personnel or the integrity of operations and assets in Venezuela,” OFAC said in a statement.

But the decision does not authorize “the drilling, extraction or processing, purchase or sale, transport or shipment of oil or any oil product of Venezuelan origin”, so this limitation is not a step to generate significant income for the country.

Today Citgo is valued between 8,000 and 12,000 million dollars. Nicolás Maduro accuses Juan Guaidó of handing over the company to be lost. “I want to say on behalf of all the people of Venezuela that we indignantly reject and repudiate the theft of the Citgo company by the government of the United States (USA) and by the Unitary Platform of Venezuela,” said the president. beginnings of May.

However, the opposition explains that it was the Chavista administration that delivered 50.1 percent of the shares as a guarantee, for which they have no responsibility.

Why is Citgo so important?

The company has around 10,000 service stations in the US and generates annual profits of more than a billion dollars “which has accumulated -at least- 4 years without delivering them to the country, as a result of the kidnapping that Donald Trump a May 1st,” Maduro said.

citgo tIt is also made up of three refineries located in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois and has oil pipelines that cross 23 states.. Its contribution is about 10 percent of the gasoline consumed by Americans.

When Juan Guaidó was recognized as interim president by Donald Trump, the Maduro government lost control of Citgo and it passed into the hands of the opposition.

What paths are there for the crisis in Venezuela?

This sector of the opposition, headed by Primero Justicia, proposes that in the negotiation process in Mexico, which remains paralyzed, the issue of PDVSA and its debts is one of those that is addressed in order to negotiate with creditors.



This is so that Citgo can “save, renegotiate the debt and avoid loss,” says Alfonso Marquina, a former deputy from Primero Justicia and who has monitored the country’s finances.

“We Venezuelans are clear that the only one responsible for this debt and for having delivered Citgo as a guarantee to 2020 bondholders is Nicolás Maduro. The government has stolen the resources that could be used to alleviate the terrible burden we live with, ”he asserted.

Marquina also made a “respectful call to the US government to extend protection to Citgo so that the debt is renegotiated and that whatever happens, the payments are met.”

