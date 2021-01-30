An Argentinean engineer who is an expert in petroleum, he was one of the many Argentines who in the 90s settled in the Venezuelan oil fields that were opened to private activity in those years. It was a regime of “exploration at risk and production, under shared profits.” What follows is a brief account of his experience working for a foreign oil company alongside Venezuelans, and PDVSA.

– In January 1994 we went to Venezuela as an international experience with all the enthusiasm for new areas. My company carried with it the experience of having participated in the recovery of several fields that registered very low productivity.

– In eastern Venezuela (El Tigre-Tigrito) the insecurity situation was generalized: in each business (service station, hardware store, pharmacy) they had an armed guard displaying long weapons at the door. Afterwards nothing happened, but the atmosphere was very charged for an Argentine.

– In the field the situation was expected for a field sold by an operator: abandoned field, of low production and high cost, typical of exploitation so that a smaller private company makes it profitable.

– We visited the PDVSA facilities in Campo Oficina and the ostentation of resources greatly scared us: each manager had his own plane and there were 7 managements, dozens of pick-ups were parked in the warehouse that were purchased annually to meet the budget without prior destination. .

– Over time I was able to unravel the Maintenance organization that was divided into no less than 8 sectoral managements while we had only one “sector manager” for everything, contrasting the large company against a smaller and more efficient one in field operations.

– The second thing we saw was the absolute lack of PDVSA presence in the fieldThey were all in the office 90 km away and only a handful in the operation itself, unlike our headquarters that hardly existed.

– This finally scared us again because when participating in various interviews to take local personnel, almost all of them had postgraduate degrees in the United States, they were bilingual and frankly we thought that they “passed us by” and there we had nothing to do, but … the people of PDVSA told us that they were all “4”, that is, they had been given one last chance before being fired for poor performance !!! And those were the only ones who went to the interviews.

– The divorce between central PDVSA that participated in the engineering development with large consulting firms with massive high-level training for 2,000 or 3,000 engineers in each case was immediately seen, with a lack of subsequent presence in operations, that is, a great head of the highest level , an intermediate office in El Tigre and the fields… abandoned.

– Already at that time PDVSA showed a strong imbalance between what it “knew how to do” and what it really “did.” Short circuit between head and hand.

– We felt overwhelmed by the international training that we did not have at that time, the size of the company, the global production values ​​they handled (millions of barrels against a paltry 50,000) and the development at that time of the Monagas wells with impressive values .

– Over the years the absolute abandonment of the field was reversed production going from 9,000 to 60,000 barrels / day with more or less new and in good condition facilities, that is, the small private company started up what the large state company had in the last step due to lack of interest.

– Then the second catastrophe started because the companies were intervened by PDVSA, which began to manage them directly …. once again the total abandonment of the facilities, the total destruction of wells, plants and others, absolute abandonment of the care of the environment and safety, capital totally destroyed in a way Impossible to believe if you hadn’t seen the photos from around 2016, when again production dropped from 60,000 to 5,000 barrels per day or even a disappointing zero.

– So PDVSA first abandoned the facilities, then took them back to ruin all the intermediate work of a decade and destroy Venezuelan capital again and lose production. This is seen across the country just by looking at the total production curves.

– What is described is a sample of a successful privatization and then destroyed by the state in an incredible way, but more or less the same thing that happened throughout the country.