The acronym is the 1st to officially declare alignment with the reappointment of the PSD senator to the presidency of the House

The PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) made official this Monday (23.jan.2023) its support for the candidacy of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) in the search for re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Senate. It is the 1st public statement of support by a party to the congressman.

The Minister of Social Security and president of the acronym, Carlos Lupi, met with the candidate at the party’s national directory, in Brasília, and stated that the institutional position is to support the current president of the House. “For us at the PDT, you represented hohonesty and respect for minorities,” said Lupi to Pacheco.

The minister declared that Pacheco had “elegance in dealing” and “policy correction” during his 1st term. “This support is nothing more than being fair and correct with those who went with us”said Lupi.

Pacheco thanked the PDT bench for the formal declaration of support. Senators Weverton (PDT-MA) and Leila Barros (PDT-DF) participated in the meeting. “The support of the PDT expressed today invigorates our energies and increases the will to work for the country”said.

The candidate for re-election said that, if re-elected, he will act against intolerance, hatred and in favor of the education of children and adolescents, the defense of women, indigenous peoples, blacks and minorities. Pacheco said he will work for national reunification and reconciliation.

“I know that the Senate today has a president with common sense, who has experienced difficult times in the country, a CPI, tremendous wear and tear, polarization, hatred, imbalance between powers, every day a controversy. The Senate, in the midst of the turmoil, had Pacheco with the intention of vehemently defending the powers, democracy”, said Leila Barros.

Pacheco was elected president of the Senate in February 2021 when he was still in the DEM – a party extinct after the merger with the PSL that created the União Brasil.

Here is the current distribution of positions on the board of directors:

PACHECO X MARINHO

The dispute for the presidency of the Senate should have two candidacies: that of Rodrigo Pacheco and that of senator elected Rogerio Marinho. (PL-RN). In an interview with Power360navy said that, if he reaches the presidency of the House, he will not “blind opposition” The Lula. If you lose, said expect from the main opponent proportional space for the PL in the Board of Directors and in commissions.

If all the PP, Republicans and PL senators (with 2 new affiliates that the acronym still intends to announce) vote for Marinho, he will have 25 wishes. Are needed at least 41 to victory. For now, Pacheco is favorite.

Marine defended disengage one of the PECs that reduce the age of criminal responsibility and move forward with the project that eases rules for pesticides – called by critics “Poison’s PL”. After being approved by CRAit locked.

If re-elected, Pacheco will prioritize projects from the president’s economic package Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and measures related to the punishment and prevention of extremist acts against institutions – such as those registered on January 8th.

According to Power360 found out, if Pacheco wins re-election, he will not meet the demand of his main opponent, the elected senator and former minister of Regional Development Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), to give proportional space to the acronym.

In the current projection for the beginning of the next legislature, on February 1st, the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro should be the largest in the Senate, tied with that of the PSD. Both should start the legislative year with 13 members.

Next come the MDB and União Brasil, tied with 10 senators, and the PT, with 9.

With the exception of the PL being sidelined, the negotiation of Pacheco’s group around positions on the Board of Directors –composed of president, 1st and 2nd vice-presidents and 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th secretaries– does not foreshadow substantial changes in relation to space that each party has today.