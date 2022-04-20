The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT), said on Tuesday (Apr. Mario Jurunawho held office from 1983 to 1987.

Ciro said that, for the 2022 election, the PDT has 4 pre-candidates for federal deputy: Daniel Muduruku (São Paulo), Narúbia Werreria, (Tocantins), Almir Suruí (Rondônia), and Lucio Xanvante (Mato Grosso). “We want to make a force, so instead of 1 Juruna, the PDT will present 4”he said.

The group, accompanied by the national president of the PDT Indigenous Movement, Rafael Weree, met with the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, on April 12 to unify the indigenous candidacies in a national project.

In a solemn session in the Chamber of Deputies on this 3rd, Weree stated that “what happens to indigenous peoples is authoritarianism by parliament and government, but we will always fight and resist”.