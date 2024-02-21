The bench's initiative maintains the influence of the president of the Chamber and the strength of the bloc for the elections for the presidency of the House in 2025

The PDT (Democratic Labor Party) decided to remain in the support block for the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in the House. The discussion about a possible exit occurred after the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) filed its withdrawal from the so-called “block”formed by PP, União Brasil, PSDB-Cidadania, PDT, Solidariedade, PRD and Avante.

The decision to remain in the block was taken at a bench meeting on Tuesday (20.Feb.2024). The majority of the party's deputies chose to remain. With the decision, Lira continues to maintain its influence and the bloc remains the largest in the Chamber, maintaining strength in negotiations for elections for the presidency of the House in 2025.

The bench was an achievement of the President of the Chamber in April 2023 in light of the formation of the MDB, PSD, Republicans and Podemos bloc. Before PSB left, Lira's group had 176 federal deputies. Now, it has 162 members.

The PDT has 18 deputies. With its permanence, the bloc remains with 19 more members than the other large bloc, which has 143 congressmen. If the PDT had chosen to leave, Lira's group would only have one more deputy than the 2nd largest in the House.

The large blocks of the Chamber were created in 2023 with the election for the presidency of the Chamber in 2025 in mind. In the Lira block, there is the favorite of the president of the Chamber to compete for his succession: Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA).

In the 2nd largest block of the House there are at least 3 pre-candidates: the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), the leader of the PSD, Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), and the leader of the MDB, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL).