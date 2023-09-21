Eúde Lucas made the statement when speaking at the Chamber of Jucás (Ceará); he commented on the diagnosis of actress Letícia Sabatella

The president of the Municipal Council of Jucás, in the interior of Ceará, councilor Ehude Lucas (PDT), stated that he was cured of ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) in childhood with violence. In a speech at the House session this Wednesday (September 20, 2023), he commented on a project for people with the condition in the municipality.

During the statement, Eúde said he identified with a report shown on the Fantasticfrom the TV Globo, on Sunday (September 17, 2023) when actress Letícia Sabatella announced that she had been diagnosed with ASD at the age of 52.

“Because of the statement that artists, authors, whatever… is floating around. I say ‘I was autistic’, but my father took away the autistic person. At that time, autistic people were treated with a whip. Because I was a bit of a naughty boy“, said the councilor.

Watch (40s):

ASD is defined by Oops (Pan American Health Organization) as “a series of conditions characterized by some degree of impairment in social behavior, communication, and language, and by a narrow range of interests and activities that are unique to the individual and performed on a repetitive basis”.

According to the organization, 1 in every 160 children lives with ASD. The condition has no cure and can be diagnosed at all stages of life.

In a note published on the profile of the Jucás Municipal Council on InstagramEhud Luke said that “never” intended to offend and apologized for having expressed “wrong way”.

Read the full note:

“*NOTE OF CLARIFICATION*

“I, Eúde Duarte Lucas, hereby regret and clarify my speech during the Session at the Jucás City Council.

“At the time I said that I watched an interview on Fantástico and identified myself as autistic, I mentioned my own case and how I was treated in the past, exactly due to the lack of diagnosis.

“I was the councilor who presented the most bills in favor of Autism in the Municipality of Jucás, precisely because I understood and embraced this cause.

“I never intended to offend and I apologize if I expressed myself in a wrong way, I deeply regret that I was misinterpreted.

“I reiterate here my commitment to continue presenting projects and fighting for autistic people and all those in need.

“Sincerely, Eúde Duarte Lucas, Councilor”