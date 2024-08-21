Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 21:33

The Regional Electoral Court of Minas Gerais (TRE-MG) rejected the registration of the candidacy of real estate agent Flaviano Martins (PDT). The candidate for city councilor is serving an open prison sentence in the Uberlândia prison system.

The request to register his candidacy was denied by the Electoral Court after a statement from the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE). Prosecutor Sylvio Fausto de Oliveira Neto explained that Martins was convicted, in a final decision, of embezzlement. Therefore, his candidacy would violate the Clean Record Law.

As the law requires that, in order to run, it is necessary to have passed at least eight years after serving the sentence. In the case of the PDT candidate, the sentence is still being served.

Electoral judge José Márcio Parreira, from the 314th Electoral Zone of Uberlândia, summoned the candidate and the party that agreed with the electoral court.