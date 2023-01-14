Party wants to add decree in lawsuit filed against the president; document was found in the ex-minister’s house

THE PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) sent on Friday (13.jan.2023) a request to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) so that the draft found in the house of Anderson Torres, former minister and former secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, be included in another lawsuit filed by the party against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the referred action, the party asks for the investigation of the conduct of the then Chief Executive during a meeting with ambassadors in Brasília.

According to the document, the action filed seeks “dense the arguments that show the occurrence of abuse of political power tending to discredit this Electoral Justice and the electoral process, with a view to altering the result of the election”. The document was sent to the general election inspector, Minister Benedito Gonçalves. Here’s the full (128 KB).

In July 2022, the PDT called the Superior Electoral Court to investigate Bolsonaro and his vice-presidential candidate, Braga Netto, “for alleged conduct prohibited to public agents intertwined with abuse of political power and misuse of the media” after a meeting with ambassadors in Brasilia. At the time, the then president criticized the TSE and the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Here’s the full (50 KB).

The action sent by the PDT also asks Minister Benedito Gonçalves to ask STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes to forward to the Superior Electoral Court the official copies of the documents found in Torres’ house. The former minister was arrested this Saturday (14.jan).

On Thursday (Jan 11), the PF (Federal Police) found a draft in Anderson Torres’ house for Bolsonaro to decree a State of Defense. The purpose of the document would be to change the result of the 2022 election. The former president lost the election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). read the full (161 KB).

Read the full draft found with Torres about changing the election result:

“THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, in the exercise of his powers conferred by articles 84, item IX, 136, 140 and 141 of the Constitution,

“DECREES:

“Art. 1st It is decreed, based on art. 136, 140, 141 and 84, item IX, of the Federal Constitution, the State of Defense at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court, in Brasília, Federal District, with the objective of guaranteeing the preservation or prompt restoration of the fairness and correction of the electoral process presidential election of the year 2022, with regard to its conformity and legality, which, if not complied with or not observed, represent a serious threat to public order and social peace.

1st. A period of 30 (thirty) days is stipulated for compliance with the order established in the caput, from the date of publication of this Decree, which may be extended only once, for the same period.

A period of 30 (thirty) days is stipulated for compliance with the order established in the caput, from the date of publication of this Decree, which may be extended only once, for the same period. 2nd . The headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court are understood to be all facilities where documents, petitions and decisions regarding the 2022 presidential electoral process were processed, as well as the treatment of specific telematic data for registration, accounting and calculation of votes collected by electronic ballot boxes in all zones and sections made available in national territory and abroad.

. The headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court are understood to be all facilities where documents, petitions and decisions regarding the 2022 presidential electoral process were processed, as well as the treatment of specific telematic data for registration, accounting and calculation of votes collected by electronic ballot boxes in all zones and sections made available in national territory and abroad. 3rd. Verified the existence of material evidence that interfere with the objective set forth in the caput of art. 1st the measure may be extended to the headquarters of the Regional Electoral Courts.

“Art. 2nd During the State of Defense, the following rights are suspended:

“I – secrecy of correspondence and telematic and telephone communication of the members of the Superior Electoral Court, during the period comprising the electoral process until the diplomation of the elected president and vice president, which took place on 12.12.2022.

“II – access to the premises of the Superior Electoral Court and other units, in case of need, as provided for in paragraph 3. of art. 1st.

1st. During the State of Defense, access to the premises of the Superior Electoral Court will be regulated by act of the President of the Electoral Regularity Commission, as well as the summoning of public servants and collaborators who can contribute with technical knowledge.

“Art. 3rd While the State of Defense is in force:

“I – Any judicial decision aimed at preventing or delaying the work of the Electoral Regularity Commission will have its effects suspended until the end of the period stipulated in §1, art. 19,

“II – the arrest for a crime against the State, determined by the executor of the measure, will be immediately communicated to the competent judge, who may promote the release, in case of proven illegality, providing the prisoner with the request for an examination of the body of the crime to the police authority competent;

“III – the communication will be accompanied by a statement, by the authority, of the detainee’s physical and mental state at the time of his/her assessment;

“IV – the arrest or detention of any person may not exceed ten days, except when authorized by the Judiciary;

“V – the incommunicability of the prisoner is prohibited.

“Single paragraph. The President of the Electoral Regularity Commission will act as executor of the measure provided for in item I, of $3 of art. 136 of the Federal Constitution.

“Art. 4th The determination of compliance and legality of the electoral process will be conducted by the Electoral Regularity Commission to be constituted after the publication of this Decree, which will present a final conclusive consolidated report on the objective set forth in the caput of art. 19.

“Art. 5th The Electoral Regularity Commission will be composed of:

“I – 08 (eight) members of the Ministry of Defense, including the Presidency;

“II – 02 (two) members of the Federal Public Ministry;

“III – 02 (two) members of the Federal Police, holders of the position of Federal Criminal Expert;

“IV – 01 (one) member of the Federal Senate;

“V – 01 (one) member of the Chamber of Deputies;

“SAW – 01 (one) member of the Federal Audit Court;

“VII – 01 (one) member of the Attorney General’s Office; and,

“VIII – 01 (one) member of the Comptroller General of the Union.

“Single paragraph. With the exception of the authorities listed in item I, whose appointment will be up to the Minister of Defense, the appointment of the members of the bodies and institutions that will make up the Electoral Regularity Commission must be made within 24 (twenty-four) hours after the publication of this Decree in the Federal Official Gazette, and the designations must be formalized in an act of the President of the Electoral Regularity Commission.

“Art. 6th. The following entities will be invited to participate in the process of analyzing the purpose of this Decree, when presenting the final consolidated report:

“I – 01 (one) Member of the Brazilian Bar Association

“II – 01 (one) representative of the United Nations in Brazil

“III – 01 (one) representative of the Organization of American States in Brazil (Assess the pertinence of maintaining this device in the proposal)

“Art. 7th. The final consolidated report will be presented to the President of the Republic and the Presidents of the Federal Supreme Court, the Superior Court of Justice, the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, and must contain:

“I – presentation of the object under investigation

“II – the methodology used in the works

“III – the technical contributions received

“IV – any manifestations of the component members

“V – the measures applied during the State of Defense, with due justifications

“SAW – the evidence analyzed

“VII – the nominal list of any persons involved and the misconduct or criminal acts verified, on an individual basis.

“Single paragraph. The full consolidated final report will be published in the Federal Official Gazette.

“Art. 8th This Decree comes into force on the date of its publication.

“Brasília, from 2022.

“201st Year of Independence

“134th year of the Republic

“Jair Messiah Bolsonaro”