Ciro Gomes’ party said the president’s intention is to “violate” and “disrespect” the Supreme Court

The PDT (Democratic Labor Party) filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Friday (Apr. Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

In the process, the party of pre-candidate Ciro Gomes argues that the president’s intention is to “violating the constitutional powers of the Federal Supreme Court and disrespecting its decisions, in an eminently authoritarian and unconstitutional act”. Here’s the intact of the PDT action (293 KB).

On Wednesday (22.Apr.2022), the Supreme Court sentenced the congressman to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. In addition, the Court imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 and ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction lasted.

The following day, Bolsonaro decided to annul the sentence through constitutional grace. The Chief Executive said it was a “exceptional discretionary constitutional measure aimed at maintaining the traditional mechanism of checks and balances in the tripartition of powers”. Here’s the intact of the decree (522 KB).

At the trial, the following voted to condemn Daniel Silveira: the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes and ministers Edson Fachin, Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux. The only one who took a stand for acquittal was Nunes Marques.

