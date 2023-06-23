Editing a PDF is a necessity that, sooner or later, occurs to everyone. However, many do not know how to convert a file of this kind, or how to modify it or intervene in any way on its content. So here, among all the tools on the net, PDF Smart certainly stands out for achieving the desired goal: edit a PDF file quickly and easily.

An overview of PDF Smart

Of all the tools available on the net, PDF Smart lends itself to editing PDFs directly from the browser. This means that it is not strictly necessary to download any program, but the service is offered directly online. Directly from Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari or any other browser, it is possible to upload the document to modify, and then act on it, in an extremely intuitive way.

PDF Smart’s system is highly regarded not only for its easy-to-access interface, but also for its support service. This, quickly and with maximum efficiency, guarantees the resolution of any problem, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

File management is made even more secure by using an encryption system, which encrypts files when they are uploaded to the platform. In this way, thanks to the security protocols, the PDFs will be protected even once placed on the network.

What can PDF Smart do?

The instrument all-in-one PDF Smart guarantees maximum efficiency in some of the most frequent operations required of anyone who is faced with a file in PDF format. Many times, in fact, we find ourselves faced with the need to modify or convert these files, in a tight time frame and without compromising their structure and integrity. This is where the online tool PDF Smart comes in.

Miscellaneous features

Some of the functions of PDF Smart are the most classic. Once the file has been uploaded, it is possible to modify its content by writing directly on it. At the same time it is possible to compress it, to reduce the space occupied and therefore make it easier to send.

Furthermore, it is possible to merge different files or divide a single document into several parts. Finally, there is the useful PDF rotation function.

Conversion

The conversion options allow you to convert a file from PDF to another extension, and vice versa. The most common extensions are obviously PPT, ie Power Point, Word and Excel, but there are also JPG and PNG.

The PDF Smart tool allows you to convert all these formats to PDF, or do the opposite, without altering the structure of the file, but only changing its format.

Protection

Last but not least, there are three options related to PDF protection. Firstly, PDF Smart can lock a PDF, to make it uneditable and secure. Also, it can, conversely, unlock a PDF that is already password-locked.

Finally, through this online tool you can digitally sign your PDFs. As you can understand, therefore, a tool like PDF Smart is designed precisely to lighten the workflows of an office or a single worker. In fact, very often it happens that you have to circulate one or more PDFs on which, however, you should act first.

Thanks to this online tool, it is finally possible to work on PDFs quickly and professionally.