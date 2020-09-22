Highlights: A bulldozer fired at the house of Bahubali Atik Ahmed in Prayagraj

PDA did land at Atik’s Chakia residence

Action on assets worth Rs 300 crore linked to Atiq so far

Atik accused of building a house in Chakia without passing the map

Anandraj, Prayagraj

The strict action of the Yogi Adityanath government against Mafia elements continues in UP. The biggest action ever taken against former Bahubali MP Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. A government bulldozer is run at Atik Ahmed’s residence in Chakia. Earlier too, there was a swift action to confiscate many properties of Atik Ahmed.

Atik Ahmed’s residence at Chakia in Prayagraj has been demolished. The team of the Prayagraj Development Authority demolished the construction with bulldozers. This house was demolished by putting half a dozen bulldozers together. It is being told that the map of this building is not available from the Prayagraj Development Authority.

During the PDA operation at the Chakia residence, police forces of several police stations were present. Along with this, zonal officers of PDA were also present there. The Yogi government has taken strict action against the former Phulpur MP. So far, the assets worth more than 300 crores of Atiq Ahmed have been attached or demolished.

Government bulldozers continue to operate on the illegal and benami properties of Mafia-declared Bahubali Atiq Ahmed and his gang. On 19 September, the Prayagraj administration demolished the plush aisle of Mohammad Zaid, brother-in-law of former MLA Ashraf, brother of Atiq, in Hatwa village of Sallapur on the border of neighboring Kaushambi district.

This stately home built bungalow was built in 600 square yards. A thousand yards of land was lying vacant outside the house. The force was also present, along with the officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority, to demolish the three-storey house costing crores. Illegal construction was demolished through nearly half a dozen bulldozers and JCB machines.

According to Sat Shukla, zonal officer of Prayagraj Development Authority, the map of this house was not passed. First notice of action against this illegal construction was sent to the concerned people. In this notice, information about captivity was given. On Saturday, illegal construction in 600 square yards was demolished. The house demolished by the administration is being valued at more than one crore.

Along with the action on Atik’s properties, the police have arrested his brother Ashraf. While absconding for three years, the police had received several information about Ashraf staying in his in-laws’ place but before the police raids, he used to get news and escaped. A reward of one lakh was also announced for Ashraf’s arrest. Police arrested him on July 3 and sent him to jail. Ashraf’s in-laws are also accused of illegally making money and acquiring property by crime.