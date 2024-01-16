Pd, a leading figure arrested: Oddati. The backpack with €14 thousand: “It's the money from the party cards…”

The moral question also breaks out in PD. In the maxi investigation of the new prosecutor of Naples Nicola Gratteriwhich led to arrests for corruption, are there heavy men and some of these are closely related to the match led by Elly Schlein. He is – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the former coordinator of the PD secretariat Zingaretti, Nicola Oddati (now in the Campania Region with DeLuca), and of the former PD mayor of Pozzuoli Vincenzo Daughter. In addition to the former ENIT president Giorgio Palmucci, now number 2 of Confindustria Alberghi. According to the accusation, they would have sold their role and their functions to the wishes of the fourth, the entrepreneur Salvatore Musella. It had to be about him sewed the dress of the race for the tourist exploitation of the Terra district of Pozzuoli, valued at almost 9 and a half million euros, starting price of around 250 thousand euros in annual rent. And so it was, and perhaps the project woven between 2021 and 2022 would have come to fruition if the searches of April 2022 had not revealed the investigations.

Read also: Erba, the consultant: “Mario Frigerio? An unreliable witness. Here's why”

Read also: Taiwan, Asia is not afraid of war. Business in Lai: “Talk to Xi”

On January 11, 2022, Nicholas Oddati – continues Il Fatto – it comes surprised by investigators with 14,000 euros in the backpackexplains: “These they are the members of the Democratic Party in TarantoI am party commissioner, I don't even know how much it is exactly… it's 13,12,14,000 euros…”. He was getting into a taxi, he had just met the entrepreneur Salvatore Musella and another man in the representative offices of the Campania region in via Poli in Rome. The key to the offices belongs to Oddati: he is the director of the Region appointed in 2020 by the governor of Campania Vincenzo DeLuca with the task of take care of institutional affairs of Campania with the conference of the Regions and with the government, perhaps also to mend relations with the secretary Nicola Zingaretti – of which Oddati has been a long-time member the full-blown right arm – which De Luca had not supported in the primaries. Now he leaves in the Democratic Party the showdown between Elly Schlein And DeLucathe party secretariat gloats: “The Campania party must be thrown away“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

