Pd, Zanda: “We have the opportunity to send Fontana home”

The Pd wonders about his future, but the Congress it is still too far in time to understand which direction the dem will take. Meanwhile, time is running out, and it is already time to indicate the candidate for the next crucial elections Regional in Lombardy is in the Lazio, perhaps even set for the same day, even if the official dates have not yet been communicated. Just about Lombardy, comes the opinion of an authoritative senator of the dem. “The polls – explains Luigi Zanda to Corriere della Sera – attribute to Joy Moratti excellent chance of victory. But the political point that struck me are the reasons why Moratti broke with the Fontana junta: he denounced that the center-right no longer exists in Italy or in Lombardy and that in its place there is an extremist right. “.

“It is a political step – continues Zanda al Corriere. Which honors it and what it would be wrong not to share. Moratti has been with the center-right for many years. And the past is important. But for everyone, not just for her. The Democratic Party, until a few months ago, supported a government of national unity with Salvini, Berlusconi And With you. All for us, until that moment, absolute opponents. However, we ruled for political realism. And we don’t have to be ashamed of it. Our first duty is to secure institutions like Lombardy. By supporting the candidate with the best chance of sending home Fountain and teach the League“.

