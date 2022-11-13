Left Pd without a leader, the idea of ​​the Schlein-Orlando duo comes up

The winds of splitting are blowing again in the Democratic Party. The press writes today, according to which the fact that “the left of the Democratic Party is divided and troubled is not a mystery. And by the left we mean a wide range of personalities, from Andrea Orlando to Goffredo Bettini, from Peppe Provenzano to Gianni Cuperlo, from Matteo Orfini to Nicola Zingaretti, ending with the young MEP Brando Benifei, just to name a few: who proceed separately (also for personal disagreements), without a route, on the eve of a very uncertain congressional path “.

According to the Press “someone suggests a suggestive and imaginative solution: a ticket to the primary between Elly Schlein and Andrea Orlando. Singer of a party that defends the weak and the precarious, the last in short. A complementary profile to Schlein, perceived as the freshest, with the advantage of being able to “speak” more externally, to the environmentalist world and to young people “but with little practice on social issues, industrial crises and factories”, according to ‘analysis of a dem senator, shared by most “.

In the meantime, the Maran case is on the table, which has also given an interview to La Stampa: “I am applying because I want to give Lombardians who definitely deserve much more than Fontana’s dull and inadequate government. I want to represent a credible and reformist alternative”, he explains. On the braking of the Democratic Party he says: “I do not think it is only a Lombard problem. In general I believe that there is a phase of closing participation which is one of the reasons for the detachment of so many people from politics. The primaries are often experienced as a threat. I, on the other hand. I believe they are the form of citizen involvement. This differentiates us from the right and for this reason they should be valued “, Maran told La Stampa.

