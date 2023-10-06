“We must, on shared programs, common visions of the future, build the progressive and civic alliances possible”





“Yes to every form of support for Ukraine, even military. After all, even the Allies, in 1944, helped with arms the Italian partisans who went up into the mountains against Nazi-fascism”. He states this in an interview with Affaritaliani.it the senator of the Democratic Party Walter Verini. On the currents in the Democratic Party, Verini states: “If the Democratic Party did not valorise internal pluralism, it would be at odds with itself. Political-cultural areas are vital, in the necessary synthesis, while a crystallized, armored currentism, from Rome downwards, is one thing which has never helped the Democratic Party and prevents its real openness to society”.

At the PD leadership you stated “I hope that pluralism is strengthened in the party, but not currentism”. What exactly does he mean? Is it a message to Dario Franceschini who is working on a sort of current affair with Zingaretti and the former Lettians?

“It is a message to all of us. If the Democratic Party did not valorize internal pluralism, it would be at odds with itself. Political-cultural areas are vital, in the necessary synthesis, while a crystallized, armored currentism, from Rome downwards, is something that has never helped the Democratic Party and prevents its real openness to society.”

Elly Schlein used very clear words on support for Ukraine, with the applause of Lorenzo Guerini. In this way, however, doesn’t he risk moving further away from Giuseppe Conte’s M5S?

“The secretary reiterated a clear line, which unites all of us: no to Putin’s dirty war, his war on democracy and the invasion of a free country. Yes to any form of support for Ukraine, including military support. After all, even the Allies, in 1944, helped with arms the Italian partisans who climbed the mountains against Nazi-fascism. Yes, finally, to every diplomatic effort to obtain a just peace. Along this line I think that the distances between the opposition political forces became can and must reduce”.

On the minimum wage, Schlein united almost all the oppositions (Renzi excluded), but not on the defense of public health. Why? How does he explain it?

“For common platforms we need to work together. In the country, in the squares, in Parliament. And the same will be true for healthcare: the defense of health and public healthcare will unite the opposition, I’m sure. As happened on the issue of wage dignity” .

Do you think that the demands of Stefano Bonaccini’s minority are sufficiently represented in the Democratic Party?

“Well, majorities, minorities. If we think about the debate in the Directorate, Bonaccini’s speech, the important report from the secretary, I would say yes. Working together, sharing choices and decisions, in the party and in the parliamentary groups, is not a optional, but a duty. But the challenge, for everyone, is to represent what you call requests, but those of society, of many social groups, starting from the most fragile. But having the desire to address a large part of society, the which a left like that of the Democratic Party can and must listen and respond”.

Rumors say that if the Democratic Party gets less than 20% in the European elections, Schlein could resign and Paolo Gentiloni would take his place as secretary. Do you see this possibility?

“This is Transatlantic chatter. The Democratic Party will do well in the European elections. But this will be useful for Europe, to strengthen the pro-European forces against an anti-European right which also has roots in Salvini’s League and in Meloni’s own party. And it will be useful to strengthen the opposition to this inadequate and even dangerous government. To strengthen the opposition and build a credible alternative”.

Is it possible to build the broad field with M5S, Sinistra Italiana-Verdi and Action or will the Democratic Party have to choose between left and centre?

“Well, the formulas – we have had ample proof of this – leave the time they find. We must, on shared programs, common visions of the future, build the progressive and civic alliances possible. This also applies for another reason: the fact that in the European will vote with the proportional system must not accentuate the competition between the opposition forces beyond the physiological point. Also because at the same time we will have to build alliances in thousands of municipalities and in some regions that will go to the vote. Of course, on the basis of each individual reality and not with automatisms, but a competitive-collaborative climate will help everyone. The daily brawls between government forces are already worsening the damage done by the Meloni executive to the country.”

