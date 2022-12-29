Pd, the updated current map

The risk of the currents within the Democratic Party is emerging, in view of the double appointment that will elect the successor of Enrico Letta leading the party. In these last hours of the year, the repositioning proceeds at a feverish pace, disrupting the picture of the “areas of thought” that we have known up to now. Although still in the making, this is the scenario:

Pd, who supports Stefano Bonaccini

The president of Emilia Romagna is the favourite, also thanks to the wide support he enjoys. It is entirely with him Reformist basethe current led by the former defense minister Lorenzo Guerini and which sees within it well-known exponents such as Alessandro Alfieri and Emanuele Fiano. Many of its members are former Renzians, moreover like Bonaccini who, after the time spent in the minority with Nicola Zingaretti and Enrico Letta, see the possibility of returning to lead the party. And at that point, according to i rumors, the current could melt to go and form the new majority of the Democratic Party.

The parliamentarian also has Renzian experience behind them Lia Quartapelle and the mayor of Bergamo George Gori, both today in support of Bonaccini. Although with a completely different story, he is also in the team Peter Fassino: the former mayor of Turin, minister and DS secretary left Area Dem in disagreement with Franceschini’s decision to support Elly Schlein, founding Democratic initiative. With him are, among others, Francesca Puglisi, Gianclaudio Bressa and Roberto Montanari. The transition from Area Dem to Bonaccini was also made by two well-known MEPs such as Patricia Toia and Pina Picerno (the latter being very close to the secretary candidate), who however do not necessarily follow Fassino in a new current. The coordination of the motion is entrusted to the mayor of Florence Dario Nardellanext to which we find the mayor of Pesaro Dario Ricciinitially a candidate for the secretariat, and that of Brescia Emile Del Bono. Bonaccini also counts on the support of two authentic big names Michele Emiliano and Pierluigi Castagnettito which, according to rumors, they could also join Vincent DeLuca and Matthew Orfini.

Pd, who supports Elly Schlein

Pd MEP and then dissenting from Matteo Renzi’s line, the former Civatiana rejoined the party during the electoral campaign of the last few policies, strongly desired by Enrico Letta as his right arm. The outgoing secretary, albeit with the discretion imposed by her role, relies on her, as does the always decisive one Dario Franceschiniwhose decision also triggered an internal upheaval in Area Dem: historical exponents such as follow him Franco Mirabelli and Marina Serene and also the young and brilliant Clare Braga, but others have left the “current”. Other running divisions concerned Francesco Bocciawho took a different path from Emiliano’s to support Schlein, e Antonio Misianiappointed coordinator of the motion even though its current (Dems, led by Andrew Orlando) has not yet taken an official position. The MEP has always been close to Schlein Pierfrancesco Majorinocandidate for president of Lombardy, while the approaches of the former Sardines are more recent, exponents of that movementism thanks to which the 37-year-old deputy hopes to overtake Bonaccini in the open primaries. Romano Prodiwhich was given close to Schlein, officially declared its neutrality, while Rosie Bindi could eventually converge on his motion.

Pd, who supports Gianni Cuperlo

The deputy, as well as former president of the party, is the reference leader of the current Radicality to Rebuild, which has the former minister and former deputy as its main exponent Barbara Pollastrinibut it also enjoys support among intellectuals, as evidenced by the support of political scientists Peter Ignazi and Nadia Urbinati. Further movements are expected in this area of ​​the Democratic Party in the next few hours and days: certainly Cuperlo enjoys the sympathy of various members of theOrlando areabut neither the former Minister of Justice nor Goffredo Bettini (who initially aimed at Ricci) have still dissolved their reservations: both are defined “equineighbors” to Cuperlo and Schlein and therefore their final decision will be relevant.

Pd, who supports Paola De Micheli

The former Minister of Infrastructure and Transport was the first to apply for the leadership of the Democratic Party, which in its history has never had a female secretary. De Micheli leads the flow Democratic regeneration, which includes several local administrators. Compared to the national exponents, the picture is in flux, as De Micheli herself explained IN THIS INTERVIEW WITH AFFARITALIANI.IT

Pd, the undecided

As can be seen, there are still several knots to be resolved, from here to the vote that will be held in the circles (between 27 January and 12 February) and then in the open primaries of 19 February. Among the undecided, two figures in particular catalyze the attention: the former secretary Nicola Zingaretti and the group leader in the European Parliament Brando Benifei. The latter, after having launched the “Courage Pd” initiative, was even considered a strong candidate for a renewal project of the party, also thanks to the broad support from large sections of the Young Democrats. Despite the invitations, he has not decided to apply and has not yet taken an official position. It’s not easy to even probe his moods, given that in Brussels there is mainly talk of the Qatar-gate, but there are those who are betting on his support for Bonaccini.

