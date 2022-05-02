Pd, discomfort for the position of Letta. “Weapons? There are different sensitivities”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated from more than two months. Enrico Letta he has always been among the Italian political leaders the most determined in arming the army of Zelensky and condemn Putin. But as the days went by, an internal discussion opened up between the Dem and the secretary even risks going in minority. In fact, the front is getting stronger and stronger “no to weapons“.” It is recorded – explains a senator of the Dem – a certain discomfort on the left and in the base, but also in the Catholic area“. Simplifying, we could use the image of the ‘aviary’:” On the one hand i hawksthose parliamentarians of the Democratic Party who are for hard line against Moscow, no ifs and buts. On the other, the dovesthat is, those exponents of Catholic and social culture and those more distinctly left-wing, who participated in the march from Perugia to Assisi“.

A comparison which does not have a formally established seat, but which goes on for a few days now and emerges against the light from the statements of the leading exponents. From Madama Palacea leading dem senator stresses that “already in the resolution passed by Parliament it is foreseen that the government must report to the Parliament on the progress of operations. “However, keep the Copasir or the commissions gathered one appears solution “a bit’ reductive“to those who fear a military escalation globally: “In article 3 of the conversion law it is written that the government must report every three months. But the situation seems to have changed, perhaps it would be the case with a passage in the classroom“.

