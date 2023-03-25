Electoral political polls today March 25, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The gap between the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party narrows. This is confirmed by the latest survey carried out by Emg Different for Rai, which sees the party led by Elly Schlein at 18.4 percent, compared to 27.1 percent for FdI.

The gap, as of March 20, reached 8.7 points, after an increase of 0.6 points for the Nazarene and a drop of 0.3 points for Giorgia Meloni’s party. A trend reversal compared to the previous week’s data, in which Emg had instead detected a slight growth for FdI and a drop of 0.3 points for Pd.

The 5-star Movement remains in third place, stable at 16.5 percent, while the League records the largest drop of the week, dropping by 0.4 points to 9.5 percent. At 8.5 percent Forza Italia (+0.1%) clearly ahead, according to Emg, of Azione/Italia viva, which remains at 7 percent.

Alleanza Verdi Sinistra decreased by 0.3 points, now at 2.9 percent, while Italexit stood at 2.7 percent (+0.2%) and +Europe at 2.4 percent (-0.2% ).

46 percent of those interviewed now see Elly Schlein as leader of the opposition, compared to 17 percent for Giuseppe Conte. Only 2 percent of Democratic Party voters consider the former prime minister to be the leader of the opposition, while 24 percent of M5 voters look to Elly Schlein.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.