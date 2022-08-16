Pd, the former Stefano: “The positions of IV and Action stand out for their clarity”



Senator, how did you come to the decision to leave the Democratic Party?

“There was the intertwining of two events, the first from Puglia that saw me contest the President Emiliano and his opaque transformation, and a national one where I witnessed the sinking of the reformist positions within the party.

To stay I would have had to make too many compromises and deny most of my ideas, I chose consistency “.

What do you think of the Democratic Party lists for the elections of 25 September?

“They are the result of a contradiction. Have you ever heard of Draghi’s agenda? We said to make a coalition with those who supported the government, then we embarked on those who were against the first day like Bonelli and Fratoianni”.

What were the main mistakes made by Enrico Letta?

“He discovered the unreliability of Conte on the last day of the legislature, and to say that the M5S leader had sent worrying signals in the previous days and months. When Draghi fell, we also discovered that we did not have a plan B, we went from the wide field to the courtyard “.

Should the Democratic Party have preferred an alliance with Calenda and Renzi and give up Fratoianni and Bonelli?

“I took it for granted. Certainly Calenda and Bonelli could not be embarked at the same time, which Letta did instead, causing the patatrac. And then why not start a dialogue with Renzi? Inexplicable”.

What will you do now? There was talk of his candidacy with the Action-Italia Viva list, is it true?

“I see two very similar poles, the right sank Draghi, the left erased him. Basically my situation is similar to the ministers who left Forza Italia, I left the Democratic Party to denounce its ambiguities. He asks me about the third polo, I reply, in this chaotic panorama, the positions of IV and Action stand out for their clarity “.

