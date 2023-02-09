Electoral political polls today February 9, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fratelli d’Italia remains stable at 27.5% of the votes. According to the poll broadcast on Rai 3, FdI did not lose votes in the last week – as happened in January – but it did not gain any either. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party has more votes than it did in the last elections (26%), but growth seems to have stopped.

Remaining among the forces of the center-right, the League sees a slight improvement: it takes 8.7% of the votes, an increase compared to the 8.6% of the last survey. The result is in line with the data from the elections of 25 September, when Matteo Salvini’s party obtained 8.9% of the votes. Forza Italia is also growing, passing from 7.2% to 7.4% of preferences. For Silvio Berlusconi it is a +0.2% which in any case keeps FI away from the last electoral result (8.3%), when the forzisti seemed able to overtake the League and become the second center-right party.

In the opposition, the Democratic Party grows to 17.9% (+0.2% since the last survey) and manages to virtually overtake the 5 Star Movement, which loses 0.2% and drops to 17.7%. The Democratic Party, which in the last elections had been the second party in Italy with 19% of the votes, thus returns to occupy the position behind the Brothers of Italy. A period of growth is confirmed for the Democratic Party, perhaps strengthened by the imminent primaries to choose the new secretary or the new secretary, and by the controversy that arose around the case of Alfredo Cospito and the attacks by FdI against the Democratic Party.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

