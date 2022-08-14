Hard blow for Letta on the eve of the elections

The senator of the Democratic Party Dario Stefanochairman of the EU Politics Commission of Palazzo Madama, announces the decision of do not run with the Democratic Party in the next elections parliamentarians and to deliver the card to the secretary Letta. “The same secretary – continues Stefano – who, only a few months ago, asked me to remove my self suspension from the Democratic Party, despite having fully shared the reasons that led to that choice”. “Mine – he underlines – is a painful decision, determined by a series of errors of assessment that the Democratic Party is continuing to ring. Errors, both tactical and political strategy, which risk jeopardizing the results of intense work carried out throughout the legislature without stopping, and aimed at stemming, first of all, the effects of the pandemic and economic crisis, but also a populist and anti-Europeanist drift dangerous for Italy and for the next generations “.” These errors, now settled – continues the senator -, they are generating a fatal detachment from that reformist, progressive and plural soul which the Democratic Party and all of Italy urgently need “.

“The secretary of the Democratic Party in Rome and someone else in Puglia – he highlights -, knowingly, they pursue the objective of sacrificing this very soul of the party, even though it is so important. Moreover, it is the same party that in a few hours ago sacrificed the Draghi agenda for an indistinct generalist program “.” At a time when it is more than ever necessary to show courage and clarity to face and stem sovereignties and populisms, in my region, Pugliathe Democratic Party is instead establishing a partnership with an opaque civic attitude and convenience, in a pure logic of ‘exchange of votes’, negotiating institutional positions and places of power, with which I personally have no reason to share anything. Let alone mortify principles and beliefs to which I was educated and on which I inspired and built my life, private and public “, Stefano writes.” For these reasons – he concludes -, you will not see my name written on the ballot papers above. or next to the symbol of the Democratic Party “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

