We recently celebrated the sixteenth anniversary of the founding of the Democratic Party. Risking a budget would require time and probably a frank debate involving the protagonists of then and those of today. However, some reflections can be defined starting from the political news of recent years.

The PD had the indisputable merit of having guaranteed the stability of the Italian political system in particularly turbulent phases. In many delicate passages, he put what appeared, in the given contingency, to be the good of the country before his own electoral gain.

It has guaranteed and continues to guarantee our local administrations the best management class available. It is one of the few parties to still maintain fully democratic selection mechanisms for the ruling class, although questionable. For these and other reasons, the PD still remains the political entity of reference for those who recognize themselves in the objective of implementing the values ​​and prescriptions contained in the Republican Constitution.

However, there are obvious limitations that it is time to face head-on, since they risk jeopardizing the function that we have performed up to now, despite many difficulties: guaranteeing, as we said, the stability of the Italian political system and the anchoring of the country to path of European integration, which today more than ever requires a strong Italian contribution aware of the shortcomings that undermine its continuation.

In fact, we cannot hide from claiming the merit of having averted the risk of Italy going off track at more than one bend in recent history, in the face of a systematic and constant decline in electoral consensus (until we settled, in the last two elections policies, below 20%), may appear lunar.

We must then ask ourselves why the service we claim to have rendered to Italy has never been rewarded at the polls. First of all, it did not pay for a rhetoric of responsibility disconnected from an increasingly suffering social context. Those who struggle to make ends meet, or even those who lose consolidated certainties while remaining above the poverty line, are interested in the trend of the spread only if it is also explained to them which political project can guarantee them to improve their conditions and to cultivate the possibility of living a happy life.

And it is certainly not due to distraction that for a relatively long phase we appeared uncertain in this sense. The PD pays the price of being a party born in a world that has disappeared in the meantime. Let’s think about it: in 2007, before the outbreak of the great crisis, the prevailing idea was that the expansion of the globalization process would bring wealth and opportunities to the benefit of all, in a framework of progressive consolidation of liberal democracy as the dominant social political model.

We have therefore founded a Party born on the ideological premise of having the duty (and power!) to represent, without distinction, even very different interests. A possibility that disappeared with the explosion, following the global crisis that erupted just a year later, of inequalities and contradictions, which, however, to be thematized and addressed would have entailed questioning some of our founding traits.

Years later, we can claim to have definitively left certain conditioned reflexes behind us. Today, for example, Ichin’s theories about how necessary an increasingly flexible labor market was would be viewed with distrust even by those who most recognized themselves in that period.

However, we have not yet fully recovered the credibility necessary to become the bearers of the most heartfelt requests today. It would be petty to place this responsibility on those who have recently inherited the task of bringing the PD back into connection with parts of the country that have turned their backs on us. Even before “which management team?” the problem of the PD is rather “which identity?”.

To credibly present yourself as an interpreter of interests, ambitions and feelings, you must first be clear about who you are. In a world gripped by great and terrible issues like the one we find ourselves catapulted into, we need clear watchwords and a clear and recognizable identity. Giorgia Meloni, unfortunately, teaches.

To do this, we must first of all put anachronistic divisions, such as that between the radical left and the reformist left, in the attic. In times in which economic difficulties are combined with a widespread feeling of loneliness and abandonment, a constant deterioration of social ties, the loss of unifying and widespread cultural references, we must not be afraid to define ourselves according to the type of society we are in. wants to build.

Giving oneself an avowedly socialist identity does not presuppose the abandonment of a reformist practice, on the contrary, it exalts its necessity. Nor does it mean giving up the contribution of the trend of democratic Catholicism, on the contrary it involves drawing on it liberally: the Catholic elaboration on Peace and on the link between Equality and safeguarding the planet, for example, is among the most advanced among those present in the public debate.

The need is rather to escape the illusion that a sum of common sense thematic proposals, perhaps well told, can convince someone of the goodness of a political project. Reinventing a political culture and deriving from it an understandable daily action capable of intercepting needs and mobilizing consciences is, moreover, also a prerequisite for growing the ruling class in a healthy way.

The fact that entire generations of militants are being formed without anyone worrying about what idea of ​​the Party and the country they have developed is distressing to say the least. The risk is that the idea will settle in the heads of many that the yardstick for measuring the value of a person is electoral success, communicative attitude and the ability to maneuver more or less effectively within the folds of a party increasingly permeated by logics of a friendship chain, which have nothing to do with belonging to political areas organized around a political culture and ready to enrich themselves through continuous comparison with other points of view.

It is an area on which we should all monitor much more carefully. The fact that the youth organization of the PD, between the thirteenth and sixteenth years of life of our party, was and still is left to die does not bode well. What gives us hope, however, is the passion and perseverance of many young people who do not give up thinking and practicing the political battle, going beyond the dimension of an Instagram post. If there is still hope in the PD, we owe it first and foremost to them.