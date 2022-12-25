Gianni Cuperlo seems to be the antidote to the virus of systematic destruction that has infected the Democratic Party: the comment

Gianni Cuperlo has recently been a candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic party. Trieste, Deputy and member of the National Directorate, represents the past not only of the party but also of the Communist Party Italian of which he followed all the cursus honorum. Last secretary of the FGCI and first of the Youth Left he was already a candidate for the secretariat of the Pd in 2013, being defeated by Matthew Renzi and became its President, a position from which he will resign.

Graduated from the DAMS of Bologna he was also the DS communication manager under Fassino. He has always positioned himself on the left and is considered close to former secretary Massimo D’Alema. On the constitutional referendum involving the Renzi’s reform initially he is for the “no” but then Renzi convinces him for the “yes” in exchange for a promise to change the electoral law.

In the resulting split just of Massimo D’Alema and Pierluigi Bersani who found Article 1 does not follow them, however remaining in close contact. And that’s exactly the point. In this period in which the Democratic Party is undergoing major changes between a labor party and one projected towards social rights, the risk of a victory of Elly Schlein is to transform it into a “large mass radical party”, attentive to civil rights and the Lbgt battles but not to the fundamental issue of work.

If the candidate from Bologna wins the Pd it would undergo a total transformation and would make a dangerous leap into the void. The current free fall in the polls is worrying not only for those who vote for the Democratic party but also those who, with a sense of institutions, would like an Italy with a credible democratic opposition. It is in the interest of the center itself – right to have a reliable interlocutor.

Behind Cuperlo’s choice to run there are two reasons. The first is the moral question. When he was already a top executive at the Botteghe Oscure Cuperlo had behind his desk a black and white blow-up of Enrico Berlinguer particularly suggestive. And it is precisely the moral question that has become the dominant theme of the left. The Soumahoro events first and then that of corruption in Brussels, were loud and clear. Since then the polls have begun to collapse.

The current Democratic Party, but also the Italian Left of Nicola Fratoianni and the Greens of Angelo Bonellithey have shown all theirs fragility. The second reason for Cuperlo’s candidacy is to reopen the discussion of the two luxury defectors, Bersani and D’Alema which with the outpost of Article 1 seem to indicate a I walk i.e. that of credibly return to social policies and especially those of work.

Indeed a Pd that with Renzi managed to abolish Article 18 of the Workers’ Statute, a cornerstone of the battles of the left, demonstrates complete transformation into the opposite of a Party that now only wins in Parioli, where, among other things, Carlo Calenda comes from, and has left the villages in the hands of the extreme right closest to the poor and marginalized.

By now the people of the left have full pockets of the “ZTL party” and the Gauche caviar, the radical chic, the Champagne socialists, the Limousine liberals, the Salonkommunist and so on and so forth. And Schlein is the most prominent exponent of this “living room left” that has led to the current disaster.

Because of this cup itserious and prepared person, culturally committed, it appears to be the antidote to the virus of systematic destruction that has infected the Democratic Party. To win, however, Cuperlo will have to show that he believes in it and above all he will have to overcome an excessive moderation that can sometimes be mistaken for shyness.

