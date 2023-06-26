Accident for Debora Serracchiani (Pd): she loses control of her scooter and ends up against a car

The deputy Debora Serracchiani (Pd), head of justice for the dem, was involved on Saturday evening in a traffic accident while driving a scooter in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine) reporting a knee sprain. The news is reported on the online site of Veneto messenger. As confirmed by the honorable lady, she lost control of the vehicle and ended up against the bonnet of a car.

“Be careful! Especially when you drive a vehicle, even if it’s a scooter – reports the deputy -. I heartily recommend him, after the mishap that happened to me in Lignano. I lost control of the bike and the result was a bad knee sprain. I have to thank the local police and the doctors who intervened quickly and professionally – concludes the deputy -. After the first treatments they gave me at the first intervention point in Lignano, I’ll do more checks“.

