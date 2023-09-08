Pd, Bonaccini does not respond to Schlein’s “orders”. The no to the candidacy for the Europeans is almost definitive

Elly Schlein try to figure out who among the big names in the Democratic Party will agree to apply for the Europeans. His gaze is aimed above all at two governors, it is Michele Emilian and Stephen’s Bonaccinibut both seem unwilling to lose theirs”throne” in their respective Regions. However, if the president of the Puglia Emiliano remained vague and left there door ajarthe boss of Emilia Romagna and the president of the dem, on the other hand, seems to have locked it up. Francis Bowlone of the men closest to the secretary and group leader in the Senate, would have given – according to Il Fatto Quotidiano – a ultimatum to fellow governor. Dear Bonaccini, it’s not time for personal calculations, now you have to tell us what you want to do. Francesco Boccia’s words go wider, but the meaning of the message is this.

“We we have to win the European elections and this means that no one should escape”. They are not Elly Schlein’s Europeans but those of the Democratic Party led by Elly – said the former minister at the Unity party in Ravenna -. I no longer want to hear party comrades saying what should the secretary dobut if anything what they have to do to make the Pd win. If necessary, everyone must apply to hit the right“.

