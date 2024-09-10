Pd, Schlein tells his story in a book: “There is nothing more beautiful than demonstrations in the square”

Elly Thin It is told in a forthcoming book entitled “The unexpected“. The secretary of the Democratic Party talks with the journalist Susanna Turco and talks about everything, from her affections to her idea of ​​politics. Launching proposals also for hot topics such as work and health. But above all he says: “Let’s start again from the right to happiness“. This sentence – Schlein claims in his book – is too little pronounced from politics, but it represents an aspiration of all people, it is the most human thing in the world, it is made up of many things and it is a fundamental lens through which to look at the events of life, work, society. Happiness – reports La Stampa – is the rrelationships with others, including families, friendships, and good relationships in the workplacethe connections that are created in moments of human, cultural, and even political sharing. Because demonstrations are a beautiful place? Why you recognize yourself among people who think like you. There is nothing more powerful than discovering that you are not alone in the world.

It makes me smile – Schlein continues in his book and La Stampa reports it – that every now and then they tell me like someone who comes from who knows wherefrom outside, not directly from the great tributaries of this story: in reality I often realize that I have it inside me, this story, and we don’t even know exactly where it was transmitted to us from, not having had any specific training. When I clash with those who tend to put the self before the usI realize that I have a political culture that is more similar to that time when politics was service, a different concept that needs to be recovered.

“I – continues Schlein – get angry when they talk about the cuts to healthcare, when I think about the exploitation of gangmastersto the killing of Satnam Singhthe farm worker abandoned to bleed to death after a machine tore off his arm while he was being exploited. We too get angry, we get indignant, we get ashamed. However, in I find in the type of construction of the right an ability to stir up fears And not to raise real hopebut maybe just to look for a easy and illusory answer to allay those fears.”