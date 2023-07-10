Schlein: “We haven’t heard a single word from you about the country’s economic and social emergencies”

“How long will Meloni’s silence last? For weeks she has been held hostage by the investigations, scandals and shameful rants of her own majority and we have not heard a single word from her about the country’s economic and social emergencies”. This was stated in a note by the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

“Not a word – says the dem secretary – has come about the unitary proposal of the opposition on the minimum wage and this silence does not punish the opposition but mortifies three million poor workers. Not a word and not a single fact has arrived on the expensive mortgages that deserve answers, on the housing emergency that the government has exacerbated by cutting the rent fund. Not a word has come about safety at work, despite the tragic number of victims. Not a single proposal on how to counter the galloping inflation that is impoverishing the country. What else has to happen- he asks- why, finally, does it strike?”.



