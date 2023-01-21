“We don’t care about a female premier who doesn’t help women in everyday life”. Elly Schlein said it at the Pd Assembly. “Women are not helped by limiting women’s options or pensions by number of children. Make equal non-transferable leave, that helps women”.

PD – “We have an important task, not only to elect the secretary but to look to the future, something that concerns the fate of the entire progressive camp and of the country,” Schlein told the Democratic Party Assembly. “We have a common goal, to make a boy or girl imagine that this is her home, that she must bring her commitment to the Democratic Party, an instrument of redemption for the future and not of surrender,” added the Democratic Party deputy. “An act of generosity by the democratic community, the only party that has decided to question itself by opening up, in the first instance to militants but which also opens up to the outside world, to those who have stopped believing in us. It is a necessary process “.

“We have to understand how the sentimental connection with those we are no longer representing was broken, to return to giving hope. With a clear and understandable direction”. “The congressional challenge is to mend the fractures. But more than the fractures between us, we are interested in mending the fractures with the worlds of reference that no longer feel represented, workers, hospitality, the third sector, schools” , explained the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “It is right that the congress continues afterwards, to provide a place for frank discussion and to return to a credible dialogue with those worlds. We must build an identity and choose a social block of reference”, underlined Schlein.

MIGRANTS – Those of the government on migrants are “brutal and even illegal choices, such as that of blocking people in the middle of the sea or in ports, lengthening their suffering, with no legal basis”.

HOMOPHOBIA – “We need more courage on rights, to go further. It is absurd not to have approved the Ddl Zan but let’s not stop there. We said egalitarian marriage but also the rights of same-parent families, whose children are already in school and are suffering a lot of discrimination” .

ELECTION LAW – “Let’s change the electoral law. But until we do it, we select candidates with primaries for parliamentarians like in 2013, I know others agree”.