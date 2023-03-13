Deputy secretaries and Pd group leaders, the solutions of the new secretary

Yesterday the assembly of the Democratic Party elected the president, granted Stefano Bonaccinithe two vice-presidents (Chiara Gribaudo and Loredana Capone) And the treasurer Michele Fina. Now it will be up to Elly Schleinin the national direction, indicate the secretariat, the deputy secretary(s) and indicate the group leaders in Parliament.

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, Schlein’s intention is not to break with the minority. And, therefore, the secretariat (main executive body of the Democratic Party) it should be unitary and also contain exponents who supported Bonaccini in the primaries and therefore also from the Reformist Base of the former minister and president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini.

“She is the secretary and she has the last word, but the current atmosphere is to try not to create fractures”, explains a deputy close to the new Dem leader. Sui deputy secretaries there is still maximum confidentiality, even if the former minister could be confirmed for the left of the party Pepe Provenzano. And above all she could be nominated Michelle DiBiaseconsidered a hinge between the currents and souls of the Democratic Party and which Schlein trusts a lot.

The focus shifts to the group leaders and it is virtually certain that Deborah Serracchiani And Simon Malpezzi they will be replaced. But beware, the main hypothesis is that of “granting” one of the two houses of Parliament to the internal minority. At the moment there are two possibilities: al Senate Schlein puts his loyalist Francesco Boccia (or alternatively there is also the name of Antonio Misiani) and therefore goes to the Chamber Simona Bonafè. Or the other way around.

