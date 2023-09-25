Schlein? “Communicative posture” very cautious and in some respects evasive

Elena Ethel Schleinknown as Elly, is an Italian politician with US citizenship and naturalized Swiss, secretary of the Democratic Party since 12 March 2023. A member of various centre-left and left-wing formations, she was a member of the European Parliament for Italy in the VIII legislature.

Already in this biographical summary, taken from Wikipedia, we find the complexity of the character. A young woman, with an international cultural imprint, placed in a political context in the segment between the left-left and the centre-left, who found herself, somewhat surprisingly, occupying one of the most important traditional political positions of our Village. A charge, certainly, of power.

The arrival of this new character at the top of one of the largest Italian parties, a distant heir to the history of Italian Communist Party, aroused great expectations six months ago. It was expected that Schlein would have the desire, and the strength, to bring about a real turning point in the political and communicative action of the Democratic Party.

Schlein was expected to have three characteristics: strong and clear ideas (clear and distinctive positions), simple and direct language (fresh and youthful), desire and ability to be among people, to really frequent the streets and squares Italy. Six months after his inauguration, we can say that – at least for the moment – Schlein he disappointed. Both because there was no electoral recovery of the Democratic Party compared to the previous course, and because Schlein’s communication model appeared difficult to decipher.

First of all, because the secretary of the Democratic Party has expressed few truly clear and distinctive positions. So far, on her part, a “communicative posture” very cautious, and in some respects evasive. Simplifying a lot (but not too much), we can say that her communicative refrain, when she is asked a direct question on a certain topic, is that she is not able to give a clear answer because the Democratic Party is a party in which discussions and a definite position could be expressed by her only after an exhaustive internal debate. This self-confinement in a spokesperson role significantly diminished her perception of leadership.

Secondly, the language used by Schlein seemed very rational and unemotional, very “politically correct” and not very popular, very rhetorical and not very incisive. Probably, the use of this somewhat elusive code is also a consequence of the first point (i.e. his reluctance to take clear positions). Third, its presence in large collective events was lower than expected. More than as a street leader, Schlein has so far proposed itself as a point of reference for more intimate and targeted events.

Ultimately, who expected much guidance from her movementist, with a few clear and unequivocal watchwords and the determination of a street fighter, was disappointed. And voting intentions for the Democratic Party were affected.

After six months of activity, the character-Schlein there still remains an unknown. Is his strategy a careful one, deliberately a bit vague and wait-and-see, just waiting to have consolidated his leadership in the party, or does it derive from a sincerely “naive” attitude, a constitutive trait of both his psychological and political personality? Said in a more national-popular way, in her being so apparently ethereal Elly Schlein “makes us” or “is she there”? For now, we don’t know. We will try to understand this in the coming months, as we move towards the 2024 European elections.

*pollster and political scientist

Subscribe to the newsletter

