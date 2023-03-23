Pd, Schlein at first test in Europe. From Qatargate to migrants

Elly Schlein he preferred to leave the scene to Giuseppe With you yesterday in the pre debate EU Councilthe tough confrontation between the leader of the M5s and the premier Melonsespecially on the war in Ukrainebrought out the clear difference in thinking between the government line and that of a significant part of the opposition. But now it will be the turn of the new secretary of the Democratic Party expose yourself clearly on the subject and he will have to do it – we read in Repubblica – not from the benches of Montecitoriobut directly to Brussels in front of the others PSE leader. Complicated trip, with the big names of the European socialists: Pedro SanchezSanna MarineOlaf Scholz. So many hot dossiers to discuss: Ukraine, migrants, economic crisis. The strategy for European 2024. And of course the implications of Qatargate, which dented the image of the Democratic Party. Schlein was inflexible on this: they are needed strict rules against lobbyists, in an anti-corruption key, said the day of his settlement.

The journey to Brussels – continues Repubblica – it will last 24 hours, but the agenda is full of appointments. She knows the buildings of the Union well, she frequented them as a MEP for five years, 2014-2019. But this time it’s different: it’s no longer in the pile of peons, this is the debut as leader of Democrats. Last night Schlein met with the MEPs dem: “In Italy the Democratic Party has chosen a new course – remarked the leader – the intention is to open one new phase also in view of European elections 2024“. The new secretary received the support by everyone, both by the two deputies who had voted for her, Camilla Laureti and Beatrice Covassi, and by the others. From the vice president of the EU Parliament, Pina Piciernoeligible for a position in the secretariat, if an agreement is made with the minorityto Brando Benifeiwhich could be confirmed as head of delegation of the Pd at altitude Bonaccini.

