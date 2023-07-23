Pd, secretary under accusation. The backstory





Stefano Bonaccini in Cesena he launched “Energia Popolare”, his current in the Democratic Party, which also saw the return of Romano Prodi. The former prime minister then lambasted the Dems for the mistakes they have made in recent years. But what happened yesterday in Cesena is a hard blow for the secretary Elly Schlein.

The “danger” does not come from the Governor of Emilia Romagna, with whom a sort of truce has been signed at least until the Europeans (probably Bonaccini leader in the North-East constituency), but by the real current of Catholics of the Democratic Party led by Lorenzo Guerini, Graziano Delrio, Pierluigi Castagnetti and which also includes the former mayor of Turin Piero Fassino.

Subscribe to the newsletter

