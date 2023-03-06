“It will be in my interest to be everyone’s secretary and to work well together with the other candidates, Bonaccini in the first place, but also Cuperlo and De Micheli” and “demonstrate that the time of personalisms and internal conflict is over”. So Elly Schleinsecretary of the Democratic Party, guest of Fabio Fazio on Che tempo che fa on Rai 3, excluding the risk of a split.

Reuniting the Democratic Party “is not easy but the wave of participation that has taken place is the best prerequisite for getting out of the logic of co-optation and remixing cultures”. Risks of split? “Absolutely not. And we will work to keep this party united but without giving up a clear direction”.

“On Monday, after the victory, I announced that we would reopen membership as soon as possible and I am pleased to announce this evening that we have opened online membership on the Pd website and we are already working with our local clubs so that in the next few days can do there too – he said – The invitation to the people of the primaries is: come, help us, we need you, become part of this community because we need your skills, your ideas, your passion”.

“Yesterday there was an extraordinary participation and mobilization in response to the squadrist attack in front of a school, in defense of public schools and the constitution, to send out a clear message: these squadrist methods will not pass, they will not be tolerated” and “we have above all, on some concrete issues, the need and desire to oppose it in a more effective and coordinated way was found. You don’t joke about public schools to fight a great battle together “, he underlined.

“The results of the September elections are also the result of the lack of alliances and the lack of ability to build a front, a field that could be competitive with that of the right – added Schlein – and I believe that after the defeat even in the regional ones it would be irresponsible not find, in our differences, grounds for common battles. I mention one, on which I renew the invitation to all opposition forces, third pole, 5S, left and green: the minimum wage. Let’s do it together, in parliament and in the country “.

Renzi and Calenda? “I heard Calenda as I heard Conte after his victory in the primaries” and on minimum wages and public health “with the third pole and M5S, as well as with the left and the greens, we must fight this battle together”.

Ukraine

Is it necessary to send weapons to Ukraine? “Absolutely yes, we voted in Parliament and I think it is necessary to support the Ukrainian people against a criminal invasion. What I have always added, however, is that there can be no left without trying to build peace and we cannot renounce the idea that conflicts are not resolved only with weapons.As a convinced European federalist I say that I would like a strong protagonism of the EU, from a political and diplomatic point of view, a strong diplomatic and political role because Putin is not isolated, many countries are still supporting him and greater pressure can be applied to bring about an end to the conflict, to a multilateral peace conference which can only be a just peace”.

Migrants

“Piantedosi will have to come to the Chamber next week to report on the very serious facts of the Crotone massacre, responsibilities and line of command must be clarified”, Schlein said again. “We have already carried out our inspections in the appropriate forum, the parliamentary one. What happened is very serious and it is a deep wound, the minister blamed those who leave rather than wondering what the European and Italian institutions must do to prevent massacres such as We should answer him: what is the alternative that these people who seek international protection have? The minister, before saying inhuman things, should ask himself the issue that we do not have legal and safe ways for those fleeing to enter Europe from wars, discrimination and torture and has the right to seek international protection in our countries”.

Anarchists

“I want to reiterate the total non-acceptance and condemnation of the phenomena of violence that we are continuing to see, even yesterday during the demonstration in Turin. There can be no tolerance for these phenomena of violence. We must hold dear the defense of the principles of democracy and pluralism and on this we must not retreat an inch”.