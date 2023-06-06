Rome – The assembly of the Pd Group of the Room on the proposal of the president Chiara Braga, he elected the new presidency office. You will be part of it, as vice president together with Paolo Ciani and Toni Ricciardi, too Valentina Ghioformer mayor of Sestri Levante, now deputy, member of the Transport commission in the Chamber as well as regional secretary of the party.

Deputy Vice President will be Simona Bonafè. For the other roles, Andrea Casu and Federico Fornaro (classroom secretaries) were chosen, Peter DeLuca (from vice president he moved to the role of secretary with responsibility for the Pnrr, reforms and security), Sara Ferrari, Roberto Morassut and Silvia Roggiani (secretaries with responsibility for communication, coordination of parliamentary commissions, Senate and Party relations); Andrea De Maria (treasurer).

The new structure follows the change of group leaders – with the arrival of Francesco Boccia in the Senate and Chiara Braga in the Chamber – and is in line with the course set by the secretary Elly Schlein. De Luca aimed to remain vice president. While the Nazarene had different projects. The story crosses the complex relationships between Schlein and the reformist area of ​​the party and between Schlein and the Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca, Piero’s father.

The new group in the Senate

In the evening in the Senate, on the proposal of the president Francesco Boccia, the party nominated the new presidency office. It will include Alfredo Bazoli (deputy vice president), Beatrice Lorenzin, Franco Mirabelli and Antonio Nicita (vice presidents); Nicola Irto, Lorenzo Basso, Cecilia D’Elia and Sandra Zampa (classroom secretaries), Ylenia ZAMBI (treasurer), Anna Rossomando (Vice-President of the Senate).