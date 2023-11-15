Pd, Schlein: “Meloni is lying about the premiership. Even a child understands that the reform takes away power from the Quirinale”

Elly Schlein challenges Giorgia Melons. The secretary of the Democratic Party enjoys the success of the demonstration in Rome against the government and relaunches. “The unit – explains the secretary of the Democrats to Il Corriere della Sera – found itself on the premiered. A proposal for constitutional reform that does not exist in any other country e undermines the balance between the powers of the State“. The secretary of the Democratic Party says that it is unacceptable for a government to openly lie to Italians. “When they say that this reform does not affect the prerogatives of the head of state they lie knowing they are lyingbecause even a child understands that if there are two institutional figures and one is elected by Parliament and the other directly by the citizens, the first is inevitably marginalized”.

“This means, in simple words – continues Schlein to Il Corriere – that the head of state does not will no longer be able to carry out its role as guarantor and guardian of the Constitution. The truth is that the right has always dreamed of dismantling the snares and snares of the Constitution to move towards the model of the leader alone in command. It has already happened in the history of Italy and it didn’t go well…” For Schlein, Meloni’s strategy is evident: “I’m embarrassed by this maneuver, which is bad. But if they are not capable of governing it is their fault, not the Constitution’s.” Then he announces that the Democratic Party “is preparing a countermaneuver. Health, school, work and measures for growth. Since the government doesn’t have an industrial plan, why don’t we encourage the installation of solar panels on commercial and industrial buildings?”. On the strike: “Meloni must not hide behind his deputy prime minister Salvini: it is clear that a frontal attack on workers’ rights is underway. It’s the attitude of institutional bullies“.

