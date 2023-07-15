Schlein to Meloni, you don’t govern against Italians and against the South

“One thing I want to say to Giorgia Meloni and I say it from here: we don’t govern against Italians, but for Italians. We don’t govern against the South, but for the South”. Thus the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein concludes her speech in Naples, for the two days organized by the Pd against differentiated autonomy.

Schlein: “There is a conflict of interest, see the ministers’ cases”

“We are always reformists. And, when they called us to confront each other, we presented our reform proposals to jointly strengthen stability and representation, starting with a new electoral law and the vote for non-residents. We presented openings on constructive distrust , on the strengthening of popular referendums, a law on conflict of interest, which continues to be a problem. And this is demonstrated by many events that also concern ministers of this government”. The secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein said it in her speech at the Dem initiative “One and indivisible”, in Naples.

Autonomy, Schlein: “Government is working to increase country gaps”

“This government works to increase the gaps in the country, starting from the territorial ones, which become classist, racist and sexist barriers. The Democratic Party does not fit”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, speaking at the dem demonstration in Naples against differentiated autonomy.

Schlein: “The government makes a horrid barter between presidentialism and differentiated autonomy”

Pd: Schlein ‘glissa’ questions about De Luca at Napoli initiative

No comment from the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, to the questions of journalists on the absence of Vincenzo De Luca and on the frictions of recent times. Schlein arrives in Naples for the final day of the national demonstration organized by the party to say no to the differentiated autonomy project carried out by the government and glosses over the tensions with the president of the Campania Region, who has chosen not to participate in the initiative. Upon his arrival, the dem secretary stops for a few minutes with the journalists, but chooses to speak only on the topic of the day, differentiated autonomy, avoiding questions about the ‘governor’. Before arriving at the Foqus Foundation, in the heart of the Spanish Quarters, a short visit by Schlein to the Maradona mural, a few meters away from the place chosen by the Democratic Party for the two days against autonomy.

Autonomy: Schlein in government, stop or you will hurt the country

“To the government we say stop, don’t go ahead or you will hurt this country”. This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, speaking at the ‘One and indivisible’ initiative, underway in Naples. “We are here to stop a project that damages the country, the South and a city like this. We need cultural mobilization”, adds Schlein, who then thanks all the administrators present in Naples and underlines the “warm participation” in the two-day event come on dem

