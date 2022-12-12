Pd, Schlein: “We will change the name of the party but it won’t be PaDeL”

Elly Schlein comes out about his intentions from secretary of the Pd. There vice president of Emilia Romagna he dissolved the reserve last week but now his intent they do more clear and also the possible futures alliances. “A agreement with the M5s? “It depends on what their intentions are,” if they run to represent the left”will find a obstacle in the fact that someone there left he always did and represented. But we can find convergences on some topics such as fight against povertyand now we must start from the Parliament: it would be irresponsible not working together in Parliament on these issues”. Elly Schlein, candidate in the Pd primary, says it, speaking at ‘What’s the weather like‘ on Rai 3.

“Tomorrow – continues Schlein – I’ll take the Pd card in Bologna. I don’t intend to do one new currentI don’t offer seats, and I won’t sit down to negotiate on lists with the clubmasters and local leaders. Need give voice to the base, because without the base let’s forget the heights. To Stephen Bonaccini I wish my best of luck, there is a relationship of esteem between us” – he added – but a ticket would not be possible “because it is right to compare two different visions. I would like to focus on the forgotten issues: first of all the precariousness, forgotten by the Meloni government and which the right never talks about, as well as the climate emergency and territorial inequalities”. name of the Pd “it is one of the themes that we should address by giving the floor to the members”. Could it be called the Labor Party? “Yes, but the patronym anyway it won’t be PaDeL“.

