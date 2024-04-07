Pd, Schlein: “Many bet on the fact that we wouldn't make it. But here we are”

The break between PD and the M5s now it is increasingly clear, the wide field is no longer there and everyone goes their own way. To reiterate it is Elly Schlein. “Against resistance we will move forward, for change. The truth – says the secretary of the dems to Repubblica – is that no one wanted a Democratic Party that would raise its head again, many were betting that we wouldn't make it. And instead here we are. Schlein is a determined, stubbornly convinced leader have taken the right path and intends to continue with her very personal compass. She will do it even more in the next decisive days, those that will lead to definition of lists on which – is the message – the last word will be his and that of the secretariat. Without fireplaces, without negotiations with the internal currents, in short without listening to any leaders ready to bargain for consensus.

As for the M5s and its leader With youSchlein claims to be and remain “stubbornly united“, despite the controversies and repeated attacks. Despite the rift in Bari, the forfeit from the primaries two days before the vote. “Only united can we win“, is her response to what happened. And carrying this message she is touring Italy, without – continues Repubblica – sitting on the sofas of Montecitorio. And who will withdraw from a coalition which should remain compact “for defeat the worst right who is governing the country, he will assume his responsibilities“.