Pd, Schlein knows that the parliamentarians were elected with Enrico Letta as secretary and therefore his true loyalists are very few, especially among deputies and senators

“We eradicate caciques and club bosses” Elly Schlein promised only ten days ago on the occasion of the national assembly that crowned her the new secretary of the Democratic Party after her victory in the primaries. Let’s say that things are not quite like this. “It’s all on the high seas, it’s a game of joints that must satisfy everyone”, explains a high-level dem source, speaking of the internal organizational charts that have yet to all be defined. And the problem is precisely those currents, those “caciques and chieftains“, which Schlein had promised to eradicate but which are making themselves heard to establish all the boxes with the scale.

First of all Stefano Bonaccini, president of the party, wants the secretary to respect the promise of a cohesive and united Democratic Party and also to represent the minority. This would translate, according to the latest rumors, to the maintenance in his place of Brando Benifeihead of the Dem delegation to the European Parliament who coordinated the motion of the Governor of Emilia Romagna in the Dem primaries. It goes without saying, however, that in Rome both Simon Malpezzi that Debora Serracchiani.

