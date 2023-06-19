Pd, Elly Schlein at the party leadership claims his line

Elly Schlein raised. The secretary of the Democratic Party presented herself to the party leadership this afternoon claiming the choice of having taken to the streets with the 5 Star Movement, Saturday in Rome, to demonstrate against job insecurity. A challenge to those in these hours, from within the party in particular from the current reformist Base headed by former Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, criticized the secretary’s line too open-minded towards the pentastellati.

A move – that of parading with Giuseppe Conte in Rome – which has caused side effects. Today the deputy secretary of Molise, Maria Concetta Chimisso, resigned a few days before the regional elections. Yesterday, however, the step back from the dem National Assembly of Alessio D’Amato, former Lazio health councilor and candidate in the regional elections last February.

“We need to build synergies with other alternative political forces to the right. This is why we will continue to insist with the other oppositions on the issues on which we can unite forces rather than insisting on differences that are also significant”, Schlein articulated to his followers.

In recent months, the Democratic Party has recreated a “sentimental connection” with its electorate, explained the dem leader. A period that allowed for “reconnect threads” with our people and “some important interlocutors” such as “economic categories, trade unions, the third sector, up to the squares”. “Now – he added – however, it is time to mobilize the whole party on our agenda for Italy and for Europe. An agenda that encompasses a vision of the country, which takes into account the fact that we are in opposition without discounts to the Meloni government”. The agenda of the Democratic Party, he clarified, will have three themes as its “key points”: “Social justice, work, ecological conversion”.

