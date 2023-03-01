Pd, Schlein immediately gives a signal: he will be in Florence with the Cigl on Saturday

Elly Schlein is ready to go out at the discovery. The new secretary of the Pd seems to have the very clear ideas on the political future which will have its own match. The first concrete act as a leader will be to participate Saturday next to Florence at the anti-fascist demonstration, to condemn the squad attack that took place in front of the Michelangelo high school. “Who says that we are radical chicthose of the Ztl, did not see the numbers of the primaries”. And precisely to refute this narrative, the new leader – we read in Repubblica – has decided to make the first outing as number one of the Democratic Party coincide with a street demonstration. And not by chance: on Saturday it will be Florence, at the procession organized by CGILwith Cisl And Uil. Another interesting fact: among the guests there is Joseph Conte, with whom Schlein already spoke immediately after the election. It would be the first meeting between the chief of 5 stars and the new secretary dem.

But the move – continues the Republic – also has another valuenot only symbolic: make the first exit as leader coincide with one trade union square it’s a listen message. The attempt to re-establish a relationship, in particular with the CGIL, which has frayed over the years, from the Jobs Act onwards. For the Schleinamong other things, there is also the relationship with Stefano to manage Bonacciniwhich could set up its own think tanksto keep together the various souls who supported him (in particular the former minister’s Base Reformista asks him Guerini). With Schlein, the governor of Emilia spoke briefly after the primaries. And the Sherpas of both motions — for Schlein, Francesco Bowl — I’m at work for a encounter. If an agreement is found, al Senate could go like group leader own Bowlwhile the Chamber would go back to the quotes of Bonacciniana Debora Serracchiani.

