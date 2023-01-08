“Alliance with the M5S? I think it is irresponsible, after what happened, not to try to find common fronts with other oppositions”. Thus Elly Schlein, candidate for the national secretariat of the Democratic Party, guest of ‘In Onda’ on La7. “I was pleased that all the oppositions tabled motions on the minimum wage. We have to agree on the things we can do together. On inequalities, climate and work we will sit down with everyone and see who’s up for it,” she says.

“I don’t want to simplify, nor replace the gazebos which are part of an important ritual. But perhaps alongside this method, to facilitate an expansion of participation after the abstention seen, it is necessary to put it in the field, especially since the Democratic Party has already adopted an innovative and safe system that uses the Spid”, he says, expressing himself on the hypothesis of an online vote for the dem primaries. “It seems to me a useful element. We mustn’t be afraid of participation, let’s try to open up”, he says.