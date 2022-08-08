Pd in ​​chaos after Letta’s failed strategy on electoral alliances

“The responsibility always lies with the federator”. Renata Polverini has few doubts and puts Enrico Letta in the dock for the disaster of the center-left in the alliance strategy in view of the elections on 25 September. Lost Giuseppe Conte with the sunset of the wide field, the secretary of the Democratic Party also suffered the snatch of Carlo Calenda staying with Più Europa, the Left Italian-Verdi bicycle and the Di Maio-Tabacci bee.

A failed strategy. That someone, even in the Nazarene, obviously with the microphone off, begins to point out. Now head down in the election campaign with the eyes of the Tiger of Rocky III evoked by Letta himself, but if things really go as the polls say, from September 26th the redde rationem will start in the Dems. Excluding the hypothesis of victory, Letta could save the chair (but it is not at all certain) only if he managed to prevent a government of Center-right. If Giorgia Meloni (or Matteo Salvini) really went to Palazzo Chigi, the resignation of the former prime minister who “is calm” (not so much) would be certain and inevitable.

At that point it would open the way to the primaries for the secretary and the national congress. At the moment no one wants to talk about the post-elections, of course, but behind the scenes the engines for the internal struggle between the various currents are heating up. For the left Dem on the field, the Minister of Welfare and Labor Andrea Orlando (or, alternatively, Peppe Provenzano), supported by Goffredo Bettini and by the former Article 1-Mdp returned to the Democratic Party as the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Orlando’s platform would be that of a classic social democracy that seeks to rebuild a center-left coalition not only with Fratoianni and Bonelli but also with the 5 Stars.

The goal, over time, would be to re-tie the threads of the relationship with Conte (as long as he remains the leader of the pentastellati after the vote on 25 September). On the opposite front, the liberal area of ​​the Democratic Party together with Governors and mayors should focus on Stefano Bonaccini, president of Emilia Romagna. With him Base Riformista, then the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini, for an agenda that looks more to the center, towards Action of Carlo Calenda and Italia Viva di Matteo Renzi. Needle of the balance, as often happens in the Democratic Party, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Dario Franceschini. There are two hypotheses: presenting your own candidate, most likely Roberta Pinotti, or siding with one of the two contenders and in this case Bonaccini is easier than Orlando.

