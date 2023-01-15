Q&A between Carlo Calenda and Stefano Bonaccini on Twitter. The leader of Action comments on the interview of the governor and candidate for the dem secretariat today on the pages of La Stampa with a vitriolic tweet: “Bersani, D’Alema, M5S, De Luca and Emiliano. Bonaccini’s involution towards the ‘mixed fried populist’, is a problem for all reformists because it reduces the possibility of alliances to zero. We need to proceed quickly towards the construction of a single libdem party”. The answer from Bonaccini arrives ready, which is not long in coming.

“Dear Carlo – writes the president of Emilia Romagna – read the entire piece instead of the title, or read the interview with Avvenire. Or, since you are so interested in dealing with the Democratic Party, take half an hour, come and listen to me at the next initiative, so you will judge what I say, not what they headline. Happy Sunday”. “Stefano – Calenda replied – are you therefore denying the return of D’Alema and Bersani and the alliance with the M5S? Because this is important not only for the PD, but for the possibility of alliances with us. I am very happy to this news that closes the wide field season. Bravo”.