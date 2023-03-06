On the occasion of yesterday’s demonstration in Florence there was an “interesting first discussion” for future alliances of the Democratic Party, but “Schlein must define the Pd program, only when there is a defined program can he form an alliance because it is attractive“. So Romano Prodi, guest of ‘In half an hour more’ on Raitre. Yesterday “was nice, but it was just an exploration”, he added.

“For one day the centre-left to take over the majority of the country, Schlein must aggregate society and not listen to the small group,” Prodi said. We need, added the former premier, “a radicalism on principles, which doesn’t scare anyone”, for example on the minimum wage, tax justice, health care, school, and “consolidate the nature of the party. It is not necessary that” Bonaccini and Schlein “work together, if they do it is better, the important thing is compatibility in the proposals”.

Migrants

“It’s time to realize that the immigration problem needs to be tackled in a very different way from what was done in the past and from what is being done today. It’s time to realize that it’s a national need and should be handled like the ‘managed in Germany or in other countries, that is, we want them, how many we want, how we have to take them, how we make them Italian citizens: we are a country that gives citizenship to people whose great-great-grandparents or four-great-grandparents were Italians, who are not never been Italian, who don’t even know what Italy is and we don’t give it to people who have been here for twenty years as bricklayers or carers”, said the former prime minister.

“When you want to solve it by making sure that the ships that have to save save a little less, it’s not a good message”, he added.

Covid investigation:

“I am amazed” by the investigation into Covid, “because I lived with intensity, with pain even with friends who died alone. In those moments no one knew what to do, we all heard different opinions, today it seems that there was precise knowledge, a precise doctrine. I will never, never see this shift in mentality, how people can’t remember what happened.”