Pd primaries, the poll of Affaritaliani.it

In just under a month, the advantage of grows slightly Stefano Bonaccini on Elly Schlein in the race for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. This is the result of the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, for Affaritaliani.it.

the president of theEmilia Romagnacompared to last December 8, 2022, rises to 49.4% of 1.3 while its main competitor, Schlein, drops to 40.2% losing 0.9.

Bonaccini remains the clear favorite but the battle is still open, also because 10.4% of Democratic Party voters indicate another candidate in the running.

