The primaries of the Democratic Party for the election of the national secretary will take place on Sunday 26 February. It will be possible to vote from 8 to 20 in the 5,500 polling stations that will be set up throughout Italy. About 20 thousand are the volunteers who will allow the voting operations. The Nazarene communicates it. From 19.30 on Sunday the press room will be open at the national headquarters of the Democratic Party where the official data will be communicated. It is possible to find your seat on primariepd2023.it and at the same address outside the home, sixteen and seventeen year olds and resident foreigners can pre-register to vote where they live by 12 noon on 24 February. While waiting for the vote, the dem can already count on a few tens of thousands of voters who have pre-registered for “Vote where I live”, so as to vote in a place other than where they live. These are 12,735 off-site, 1,617 minors and 1,235 foreigners. To use the service it was necessary to pre-register by 12.00 yesterday, according to data from the Congress Commission.